close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 30, 2023 predicts fiscal wellness

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 30, 2023 predicts fiscal wellness

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 30, 2023 12:45 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Dec 30, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Keep troubles outside the love life.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you know the games of life

Free the love life from the troubles of the past. The success at the office will ensure growth in my career. The horoscope predicts good financial health.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 30, 2023: Keep troubles outside the love life.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 30, 2023: Keep troubles outside the love life.

Keep troubles outside the love life. Take up new responsibilities at the workplace. While financially you are good, minor health issues may be there. Utilize the wealth to make smart investments and confirm a healthy diet throughout the day.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Single Leos will see positive twists in the life. You may come across someone interesting. Despite the urge to propose, it is wise to wait for a few days to make the move. Some long-distance relationships may end today due to a lack of communication. Spend more time with the lover and also share the emotions. Be diplomatic while discussing personal problems in married life. Complete commitment to the partner makes the love life more enticing.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Today is good to switch the job and you may consider putting down the paper. Update the resume on a job portal and interview calls will start coming by the end of the day. IT professionals would need to coordinate with foreign clients and convincing them can be a deadly task. Those professionals with good communication skills can succeed here. You can also move abroad for job purposes. Stay away from new partnerships and business expansions as the outcomes will not be generally positive.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good today and this will help you make smart investment decisions. Today is good to buy jewelry and you may also purchase electronic appliances. Some Leos will buy new property or renovate the house. A previous investment will bring in a good return. Leos can also consider donating for meaningful purposes. You may settle a financial dispute or can also contribute to a celebration within the family.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Though the horoscope states good health, it is wise to continue the existing medications and skip adventure activities while on vacation. Seniors need to be careful while using staircases or while walking through slippery areas. Those who are suffering from hypertension and BP need extra attention. Today is also good to join a gym.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

horoscope-2024
horoscope-2024
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out