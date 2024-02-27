Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 27, 2024 predicts romantic bonds

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in discipline & commitment Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 27, 2024. No major romantic issue will exist today and this also promises options to settle the differences with your lover.

Go for the opportunities to express love. Professional commitments also promise opportunities to grow in your career. There will be prosperity as well today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Have a strong and smooth romantic relationship today. Utilize every professional opportunity to grow. Both money and health will be at your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

No major romantic issue will exist today and this also promises options to settle the differences with your lover. Single Virgos or those who recently had a breakup will be happy to know that a new person will come into their life. Avoid all discussions about finance, egos, and past relationships. You need to live today and enjoy its best. Some Virgos will meet the ex-flame and this will rekindle the old affair However, married Virgos must stay away from anything that may impact the marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Keep your arrows ready at meetings. Our innovative ideas will find takers. You may expect a change in role which will also bring in more opportunities to display the talent. Those who are on notice period and have an interview scheduled for today will find a new job. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with their business plans and the second part of the day is good to launch a new venture.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will exist today. Consider settling a financial dispute with a relative. Some Virgos will inherit a property. Those who are traveling must be careful while making online payments. You will be fortunate to even receive long-pending dues. Maintain a balance between both income and expense. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options to invest in today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Virgos with cardiac issues may require medical attention in the first part of the day. Seniors will have pain in joints. Sleep-related issues will also be a concern today. Control your diet and reduce the intake of both sugar and salt. You should also stay away from oily and greasy food. Females may complain about gynecological issues as well.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857