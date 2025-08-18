Virgo Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: You may require handling crucial assignments

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You smile confidently The relationship will take a new turn, and you may also succeed in meeting the professional deadlines. Continue the financial plan and prefer safe investments. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship will see pleasant moments, and there will also be success in the career. Wealth will be at your side while minor health issues may come up.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

See the flow of love in the relationship today. There will be a strong bond between you both. You must value the personal space of the lover and must also be sensitive towards their needs. Do not hesitate to propose, as you may receive a positive response. You may also patch things up with the ex-flame, which will bring back happiness in life. Some married females may see issues within the family over egos, and this demands open communication.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your professionalism will help settle the issues at the workplace. You may require handling crucial assignments, and those who are in senior positions may also require coming up with new concepts that may benefit the company in the long run. Some projects, especially IT, will develop multiple snags, and this may annoy the client. Utilize the communication skills to douse the fire. Businessmen dealing in banking, electronics, transport, and tourism will see good returns. Some traders may develop issues with local authorities that need immediate settlement.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will come in, and you may consider financially helping a friend or relative. You may also invest in the stock market. There will also be success in getting a bank loan today. Today is also a good day to buy jewellery or electronic appliances for the home. Some natives will resolve financial disputes within the family. This is a good time for investments, but you need to keep your eyes open and be selective.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac issues will need to consult the doctor in the first half of the day. Some seniors will develop breath-related issues, which should also be considered seriously. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life. You should also be careful while driving at night. Children may miss school due to viral fever today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

