Virgo Horoscope Today for February 16, 2026: Business expansion is likely

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You symbolize discipline Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair to keep the partner content & happy. Pick up new tasks at work to prove your professional diligence. Health is normal.

Take up opportunities at the office to grow in your career. Keep the lover happy while spending time with you. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Consider a balanced diet today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today There can be minor ego-related issues, but generally, the relationship will be smooth. However, it's crucial you keep a distance from previous love affairs as these can lead to chaos in the evening hours of the day. You need to give priority to communication today. Be a good listener while spending time with your lover. Married natives need to be careful while having romantic affairs outside their married life, as their spouse will find this out today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Stay focused on work and keep office politics in the back seat. Your attitude at team meetings can invite the ire of some seniors, but respond to this with your performance. You may expect negative feedback from clients, but ensure your morale is unaffected. Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem, and you would need your excellent communication skills to resolve this crisis. You may require brushing up on your presentation skills today. There will also be minor trouble associated with the deadlines.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. This is a good time to buy or sell a property. You will also find the day suitable to invest in the stock market and speculative business. Some females will pick the second part of the day to buy jewelry. Traders will be happy to see good returns, while some entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds for future expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Minor infections, including sore throat, cough, flu, and sneezing, will be common. You may also develop sleep-related issues today. Some children will develop an infection in the ear. Pregnant females should be careful not to take part in adventure activities. You are safe in terms of health. Those who drive must be careful to follow all traffic rules. Athletes may develop minor injuries.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

