Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Virgo Horoscope Today for February 16, 2026: Business expansion is likely

    Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: You may require brushing up on your presentation skills today.

    Published on: Feb 16, 2026 4:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You symbolize discipline

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair to keep the partner content & happy. Pick up new tasks at work to prove your professional diligence. Health is normal.

    Take up opportunities at the office to grow in your career. Keep the lover happy while spending time with you. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Consider a balanced diet today.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    There can be minor ego-related issues, but generally, the relationship will be smooth. However, it's crucial you keep a distance from previous love affairs as these can lead to chaos in the evening hours of the day. You need to give priority to communication today. Be a good listener while spending time with your lover. Married natives need to be careful while having romantic affairs outside their married life, as their spouse will find this out today.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Stay focused on work and keep office politics in the back seat. Your attitude at team meetings can invite the ire of some seniors, but respond to this with your performance. You may expect negative feedback from clients, but ensure your morale is unaffected. Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem, and you would need your excellent communication skills to resolve this crisis. You may require brushing up on your presentation skills today. There will also be minor trouble associated with the deadlines.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. This is a good time to buy or sell a property. You will also find the day suitable to invest in the stock market and speculative business. Some females will pick the second part of the day to buy jewelry. Traders will be happy to see good returns, while some entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds for future expansions.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    Minor infections, including sore throat, cough, flu, and sneezing, will be common. You may also develop sleep-related issues today. Some children will develop an infection in the ear. Pregnant females should be careful not to take part in adventure activities. You are safe in terms of health. Those who drive must be careful to follow all traffic rules. Athletes may develop minor injuries.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today For February 16, 2026: Business Expansion Is Likely

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes