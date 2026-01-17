Edit Profile
    Virgo Horoscope Today for January 17, 2026: A new beginning is likely for job seekers

    Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is crucial for job seekers, and there will be job interviews.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 6:02 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are the lucky star of the team

    Expect a happy relationship. You will also meet the professional challenges to score higher. Minor monetary issues will be there. Handle wealth carefully.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    The romantic relationship looks charming and blissful. Overcome the challenges at work with a happy note. Keep financial issues at bay. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uncomfortable.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    Continue supporting the partner in personal and professional endeavors. Your lover will also get the support of your parents, which will brighten the relationship. You should also be ready to settle minor issues with your spouse to keep the marital life alive. Your attitude is crucial while having a discussion on romantic issues. Some long-distance love affairs may witness tremors. Married male natives may get into office romance as the spouse may find this out today, leading to major issues.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Reach the office to take up new tasks. The responsibilities will augment your profile. Your communication will help in negotiating with clients today. The second part of the day is crucial for job seekers, and there will be job interviews. Traders may develop minor licensing issues, and there can also be trouble with local authorities that demand immediate attention. Entrepreneurs will require extra effort today to launch new ventures. Students appearing for examinations must pay more attention to their studies.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will be your companion, and this will help you make crucial investments in the stock market. You may buy electronic appliances. The first part of the day is good for renovating the house. Some females will also require financially helping a friend today. A celebration will take place within the family, and you will need to contribute. Businessmen will also sign new monetary deals for trade expansions.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    For working professionals, it is important to maintain a proper balance between work and personal life. Seniors should be careful while using the staircase today. You may develop minor headaches or body pain, but your routine life will be unaffected. However, those who have breathing issues need to be careful. You may also pick the day to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

