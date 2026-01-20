Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Virgo Horoscope Today for January 20, 2026: You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle

    Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Consider making smart investments, including in land, stock, and trade.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never compromise on ideals

    Be creative at work and also take steps to resolve the issues in the relationship. Your financial life will be successful. Your health is also normal today.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    The relationship will see many pleasant moments. Your performance at the office will be brilliant. Have a happy financial status, while your health is also positive today.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    You need to be careful about your expressions, as the lover may misunderstand some words or gestures that can lead to turbulence. You should also keep the love affair safe from third-party interventions. Those who want to discuss the love affair with their parents may pick up the day. Females have higher chances of getting pregnant, but the chances of miscarriage are also high. Take extreme care while indulging in adventure activities. Married females may also keep a watch on their spouse today to save the family life.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Be expressive at team meetings, and this will work in your favor. IT professionals, photographers, musicians, authors, lawyers, automation experts, bankers, accountants, athletes, and academicians may have a tough day where their performance will be evaluated but will not be counted positively. Some females can expect positive results while taking up new projects that involve complicated technologies. Students may clear examinations, but it is also crucial to pay attention to science-related subjects.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. However, avoid blind expenditure today. You should be careful while discussing the property within the family. Consider making smart investments, including in land, stock, and trade. You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary issue with a sibling or friend. You may clear all dues.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    Start the day with exercise and have a healthy diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and nutrients. Some female natives will develop menstrual issues in the second half of the day. Children may develop minor cuts while playing outside in the second part of the day. You should also be careful to carry a medical kit while travelling a long distance. Avoid driving at high speed, especially at night, as there can be accidents as well.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today For January 20, 2026: You May Inherit A Property Today Or Even Win A Legal Battle

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes