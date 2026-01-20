Virgo Horoscope Today for January 20, 2026: You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never compromise on ideals Be creative at work and also take steps to resolve the issues in the relationship. Your financial life will be successful. Your health is also normal today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The relationship will see many pleasant moments. Your performance at the office will be brilliant. Have a happy financial status, while your health is also positive today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today You need to be careful about your expressions, as the lover may misunderstand some words or gestures that can lead to turbulence. You should also keep the love affair safe from third-party interventions. Those who want to discuss the love affair with their parents may pick up the day. Females have higher chances of getting pregnant, but the chances of miscarriage are also high. Take extreme care while indulging in adventure activities. Married females may also keep a watch on their spouse today to save the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Be expressive at team meetings, and this will work in your favor. IT professionals, photographers, musicians, authors, lawyers, automation experts, bankers, accountants, athletes, and academicians may have a tough day where their performance will be evaluated but will not be counted positively. Some females can expect positive results while taking up new projects that involve complicated technologies. Students may clear examinations, but it is also crucial to pay attention to science-related subjects.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in. However, avoid blind expenditure today. You should be careful while discussing the property within the family. Consider making smart investments, including in land, stock, and trade. You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary issue with a sibling or friend. You may clear all dues.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Start the day with exercise and have a healthy diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and nutrients. Some female natives will develop menstrual issues in the second half of the day. Children may develop minor cuts while playing outside in the second part of the day. You should also be careful to carry a medical kit while travelling a long distance. Avoid driving at high speed, especially at night, as there can be accidents as well.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)