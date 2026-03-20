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    Virgo Horoscope Today March 20, 2026: Thinking of a new car? The universe says yes today

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Avoiding arguments and staying patient will be your best strategy for a successful day.

    Published on: Mar 20, 2026 4:26 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

    Daily horoscope prediction says, cherishing Moments Amidst Complexity

    Seek out small moments of joy to make the day truly better. While you will remain productive and focused at the office, you may encounter some hurdles regarding your finances and physical well-being. Avoiding arguments and staying patient will be your best strategy for a successful day.

    Virgo Monthly Horoscope, November 2025: Read the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Virgo Monthly Horoscope, November 2025: Read the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    Significant shifts are occurring in your romantic life. While some singles may fall in love today, it is wise to observe all aspects of the person before fully committing your heart. Maintain a charming smile and a romantic disposition to strengthen your current bond.

    Planning a short getaway or vacation today could work wonders for your relationship. Support from parents regarding a love affair is likely for many women, and married individuals may receive good news regarding a potential pregnancy.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Diplomacy is your best shield against office politics. You are currently bursting with innovative ideas, though a temporary lack of resources might slow down their implementation. Stay motivated, as opportunities for appraisals or promotions are within reach.

    Avoid verbal altercations with colleagues, as these could escalate into unnecessary trouble. For those considering a move abroad or a job switch for a better salary package, the timing is favourable. Business owners may finalise new deals and meet promising partners during the second half of the day.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Initial financial hiccups in the morning will give way to a more stable afternoon. You will likely settle outstanding payments and find relief from family-related property issues.

    It is a good day to finalise the purchase of a vehicle, but exercise extreme caution with online transactions involving unknown parties. The latter part of the day is excellent for charitable acts or donating to social causes that resonate with you.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    Be vigilant about your physical health today. Athletes should take extra precautions against injuries, and women may experience minor issues with their fingers or hands.

    Seniors should prioritise rest as sleep-related disturbances may occur. Additionally, parents should keep an eye on their children’s oral hygiene. If you are riding a two-wheeler today, ensure you are following all safety protocols to avoid minor accidents.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Colour: Grey
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural Affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good Compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair Compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less Compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today March 20, 2026: Thinking Of A New Car? The Universe Says Yes Today

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    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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