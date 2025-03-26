Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2025, predict a better job

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 26, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. You may meet up with a person who may offer a better job today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have better plans for the day

Keep the love affair complemented with open communication and appreciation. You may look for success in your professional life. Handle money carefully today.

share
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2025: There can be monetary issues while health is on your side.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2025: There can be monetary issues while health is on your side.

Spend more time with the lover to feel the happiness. At the office, you will get opportunities to perform. There can be monetary issues while health is on your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep your values strong in the love affair and continue loving the partner. Despite minor misunderstandings, things will be smooth between you and the lover. Avoid statements that may hurt the lover and do not get into ego-related issues. The second part of the day is good to let the parents know about the love affair. Take the lover for a night drive or a romantic dinner this evening. Some love affairs will have unexpected interference from a third person and this can create chaos.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may meet up with a person who may offer a better job today. This can be an old friend or coworker and it is good to analyze every factor before you make the final decision. Despite the productivity-related issues in the first part of the day, you will succeed in meeting the deadlines. Avoid confrontations with seniors today and you should also be careful about the words used at team meetings. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There can be monetary issues but the routine life will be unaffected. You may receive money from different sources but the expenditure will also be higher. There can be issues associated with the payment of loans while some females will be a victims of online payment crime. If you want to invest in the stock market, consider multiple angles. Traders may develop monetary issues with partners.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will trouble the day. There can be infections and allergies and children will also develop eye-related issues in the first half of the day. You may also develop pain in joints. There can be digestion issues and those who are traveling need to be careful about their diet. Pregnant females must avoid riding a bike and adventure sports.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

copy
Share Via
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On