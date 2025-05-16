Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, predicts property luck

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a royal tag Look for the best moments in the love life. Your discipline will help in meeting your professional goals. No major money issue will come up. Health is also good. Virgo Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025: Be a good lover on a positive note.(Freepik)

Be a good lover on a positive note. You may also expect a successful professional life supported by good finances and health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Consider the emotions of the lover and value the opinions while you make crucial decisions in the relationship. You need to spend more time with the lover and this is more required in new love affairs. While you both sit together, avoid delving into the past that may upset the lover. Give space to the partner and never force your beliefs on the other person. Possessiveness will not help the relationship grow instead be sensible towards the emotions of the lover.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Expect minor issues within the team and as a responsible professional, you may be required to resolve them today. Your attitude is crucial in professional assignments and seniors will expect you to work even additional hours to meet the targets that seem tight. Some lawyers will face hardcore challenges in the profession. Those who are serving the notice period will receive multiple job offers, each matching your profile. Be confident while attending a job interview as you will crack it.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Some females will inherit a part of the property. Some students will require money to pay the admission fees at foreign universities. Entrepreneurs can expect a good return today. As per the predictions, the second half of the day is also good for buying electronic devices.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise and also have a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Though no major health issues will be there, minor ailments such as headaches, digestion issues, throat pain, or coughing may be common among male natives. Do not bring the office stress to home and spend more time with the family to gain relief from mental stress. Some senior natives may also fall down while walking through slippery areas.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)