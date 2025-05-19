Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 19, 2025, predicts career growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 19, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 19 May 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Do not insult the lover either through words or through gestures today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know to play the game

Do not let egos impact the love affair and continue working for career success. You will meet the financial requirements. Minor health issues will come up.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 19 May 2025: Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. (Freepik)
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 19 May 2025: Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. (Freepik)

No major hiccups will impact your relationship today. Overcome the challenges at work and keep the financial affairs in good shape. Ensure you follow a healthy lifestyle today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be cool in the relationship today. Do not insult the lover either through words or through gestures today. A romantic evening is a good option to strengthen the bonding. Some male natives will meet an ex-flame that may rekindle the old relationship. However, this is not a safe thing for a married person as the family life will be compromised. You should also be particular about sharing emotions with the lover today. Some females will also obtain the support of their parents for marriage.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. You may also give feedback which will brighten your chances of a hike in the role and salary today. You should be ready to take criticism which will help in career growth. IT professionals, engineers, salespersons, and lawyers will have stiff competition today and it is important to outshine the other team members to grow professionally. Though business expansion is a good idea, entrepreneurs must consider different factors when the new market is abroad.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Monetary success will help you meet the lifestyle expectations. You may buy jewelry or a vehicle today. Some Virgos will require spending on the renovation of the house while females may need to spend for a celebration at the workplace today. The second part of the day is also good for settling a monetary issue with a friend and donating money to charity.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Take care of your health today as unexpected medical issues will hurt you. Some females may develop spinal issues, pain in joints, and oral problems. You should also be careful while using knives in the kitchen. To avoid a risky situation, make sure that you are extra cautious on the road and obey all the traffic laws while driving. You should also avoid adventure sports while on a vacation.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 19, 2025, predicts career growth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On