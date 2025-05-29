Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts smart investments

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, ideals guide you Expect a happy love life. Consider challenges at work to prove your professional mettle. Managing your wealth for a better future and health is also crucial. Virgo Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025: Expect a happy love life.(Freepik)

Maintain a strong love relationship where your attitude is crucial. Be careful while having disagreements at work. Though you’re financially good today, avoid large expenses. Be careful about your health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Handle love-related issues carefully. Some long-distance relationships may face minor troubles. And it is crucial you talk to settle them today. You may also expect the support of parents in the love affair. Fortunate females will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair bringing back happiness to life. However, married persons should not indulge in any activity that may hurt their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

A senior may point finer at your productivity and this may seriously impact your workflow. Some females will face a tough time while implementing decisions and you are also required to be sensitive towards the needs of the client. Human resources, banking, academic, publishing, management, media, legal, and aviation professionals will have a tough time meeting the goals. Some entrepreneurs may have a tiff with authorities and this needs to be resolved before the day ends. Put in efforts to raise funds that will also ensure you expand the trade to new territories without much difficulty.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You may develop disputes with a sibling over money and this should be avoided. Some females will buy jewelry today while seniors will also consider dividing the wealth among the children. A legal issue will be settled which will also cut down legal expenses. Make smart money decisions and avoid lending a huge amount to a relative as you may have trouble getting it back. Some businessmen will succeed in clearing all pending dues while you may get a bank loan approved.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Avoid Junk food and the sedentary lifestyle and also skip alcohol today. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. The second part of the day is good to join a gym while children may also develop bruises while playing. Females working in the kitchen should be careful as minor cuts may happen while chopping vegetables.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)