Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024 predicts professional growth

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a reliable person Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024. Express the emotions freely and your lover prefers you to stay together.

Resolve the love problems today. Be productive at the office and this will bring in good results. Both wealth and health are also positive throughout the day.

Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood today. Despite the challenges at work, you will succeed in meeting the expectations of the management. Both finance and health will give you a good time.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Express the emotions freely and your lover prefers you to stay together. Those who have already tied the knot will be happy to know that your parents will be supporting you with both cash and affection. Lovers who want to get married can present the case at home as your seniors in the family may approve of the relationship. You may get back into an old love affair but married females must avoid this as the spouse will find this to cause serious trouble in the domestic life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Continue taking up new responsibilities at the office that also paves the way for professional growth. Eschew office politics and also stay in the good book of the management. You will perform the best at client meetings and will also douse the issues that were brooding between the company and the client. Your communication, both oral and written, is crucial in professional life. Students appearing for competitive examinations can expect positive results. Businessmen may consider taking the trade to new territories today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity in life and it is crucial you handle wealth diligently. Try new options for investment. Some Virgos will be happy to financially help a sibling while you may also donate money to charity. Today is good to buy a vehicle or a new property. You may repay the pending dues and a bank loan will also be approved, which may help traders and businessmen.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues exist today. However, you need to be careful about minor ailments. Do not miss medications and while traveling, carry a medical box ready. You may experience soreness in your throat. Female Virgos may complain about gynecology-related problems. Senior citizens need to be careful about the season.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)