Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024 predicts professional growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 26, 2024 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be productive at the office and this will bring in good results.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a reliable person

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024. Express the emotions freely and your lover prefers you to stay together.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 26, 2024. Express the emotions freely and your lover prefers you to stay together.

Resolve the love problems today. Be productive at the office and this will bring in good results. Both wealth and health are also positive throughout the day.

Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood today. Despite the challenges at work, you will succeed in meeting the expectations of the management. Both finance and health will give you a good time.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Express the emotions freely and your lover prefers you to stay together. Those who have already tied the knot will be happy to know that your parents will be supporting you with both cash and affection. Lovers who want to get married can present the case at home as your seniors in the family may approve of the relationship. You may get back into an old love affair but married females must avoid this as the spouse will find this to cause serious trouble in the domestic life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Continue taking up new responsibilities at the office that also paves the way for professional growth. Eschew office politics and also stay in the good book of the management. You will perform the best at client meetings and will also douse the issues that were brooding between the company and the client. Your communication, both oral and written, is crucial in professional life. Students appearing for competitive examinations can expect positive results. Businessmen may consider taking the trade to new territories today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity in life and it is crucial you handle wealth diligently. Try new options for investment. Some Virgos will be happy to financially help a sibling while you may also donate money to charity. Today is good to buy a vehicle or a new property. You may repay the pending dues and a bank loan will also be approved, which may help traders and businessmen.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues exist today. However, you need to be careful about minor ailments. Do not miss medications and while traveling, carry a medical box ready. You may experience soreness in your throat. Female Virgos may complain about gynecology-related problems. Senior citizens need to be careful about the season.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On