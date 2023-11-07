Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 7, 2023 predicts career growth

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a good team player

Avoid harsh decisions in the relationship and take all steps to make the love life good. Display professionalism and you will see prosperity in life today.

Not all love relationships will work out. Be sensitive and sensible in your love life. All professional challenges will help you grow in your career. While financially you are good, your health is also normal.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not expect much in the love life today. There will be stress, worries, and anguish. Keep control over the emotions and also take care to keep everything under control. Some Virgos will see no progress in a long-distance relationship which may even end in a break-up. Be sensitive to the needs of the lover and also stay cool even in turbulent times. Some Virgos will see the support of parents. You may meet up with an ex-flame which will bring happiness to life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

IT professionals along with coy writers, architects, and designers will visit the client office today. Sales persons can expect travel which may also be tiring. Business developers are expected to be sensitive to the client’s demands and those who are in creative fields will see new opportunities to display their skills. Traders, businessmen, and entrepreneurs will be happy to see positive outputs in the earnings. Handle clients with care and you’ll be able to raise funds for further expansions.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good today. You will find success in all financial aspects without much sweat. Be careful while spending the money. However, you are free to utilize the money to buy gold, electronic devices, and fashion accessories. Some Virgos will also win a legal battle over the property. A relative or sibling will ask for financial assistance which you cannot deny.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Today, your health will be normal. Mo major medical issues will disturb you. However, seniors may have body pain or difficulty while walking. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. It is good to cut down the intake of sugar. Stay away from junk food. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

