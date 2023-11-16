Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2023 predicts sapphire will bring luck
Read Virgo daily horoscope for November 16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be sincere in your love life and you will see the results today.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your mission is to lead and rule
Be sincere in your love life and you will see the results today. Handle the office issues with sincerity. You are financially good. Health is also fine today.
Resolve personal issues and deliver good output at the office. Both finance and health will be good. The day is creative in terms of work, love, and finance.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Take the initiative to settle the disputes in the love life today. Some female Virgos may be adamant about compromise and this can cause trouble. Keep egos out of the relationship Spend more time together as your lover prefers that. Some male Virgos may get into office romance but this can be dangerous for married persons. You may propose today as the love stars are positive and your proposal will be accepted.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Be productive today and this promises a better office life. Have a creative mind today and this will help you handle crucial tasks that demand ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking. Be specific at team meetings and express your opinion without apprehension. You may also have office-related travels today. Students will find success in examinations. Though businessmen will find options to launch new ventures, it is good to wait for a day to analyze every angle before making the final call.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Financially you are fortunate today as wealth will flow in from every corner. There will be prosperity and you may be keen to try the luck in the stock market. Speculative business is also a good option to augment wealth. Some Virgos will invest in property while females will be happy to buy jewelry. Virgos should also be careful to donate money for a celebration at home.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Those who have issues with the heart of lungs need to be extremely careful today. Female Virgos may develop gynecological issues that may require visiting a doctor. Some children may complain about viral fever, throat infection, and dental issues. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a train or using the staircase.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857