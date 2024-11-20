Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024 predicts accolades at work
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today, expect more opportunities to deliver the best result at the office.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be careful about the steps
Minor turbulence may exist in the relationship but you will overcome them. Be cautious about your moves at the office. Both health and wealth are normal today.
Today, expect more opportunities to deliver the best result at the office. Financially you will be stable and the relationship will also see no major troubles. No serious health issues will trouble you.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Spend more time with the lover and this will help you overcome the ego-related issues. Ensure you spare time for a dinner tonight where you may also consider taking the final call on marriage. Male Virgos must avoid office romance that may hurt both personal and professional life. Those who prefer coming out of a relationship can pick the first half of the day. Though initial worries may be there, it is better to stay single than to get choked in a toxic relationship.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Your commitment at work will receive accolades today. Some tasks will require you to stay at the workplace even after office hours. Those who are into travel and tourism will travel while hospitality, IT, animation, and legal professionals will strive hard to keep their clients happy. Academicians, botanists, content developers, bankers, and accountants will see new opportunities to augment their careers. Those who are in the notice period will find a new job and the interview will be scheduled in a day or two.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Prosperity will be there but your priority should be to save the wealth for tomorrow. Females may be fortunate to buy a vehicle today. It is good to take the help of financial experts. The second half of the day is good to consider new business plans. You may succeed in selling off a property or even buying one. Some Virgos will resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
It is good to keep a constant check on the diet. Avoid spicy food and aerated drinks and also cut down nicotine as today is good to give up smoking. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
