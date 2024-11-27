Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 27, 2024 predicts a vacation soon

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love risks The love relationship will be free from issues. Handle multiple opportunities at the office and deliver the best results. Prosperity exists & health is fine. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, November 27, 2024: Go for smart money decisions today.

Do not let emotions determine your love life and work. Ensure you maintain a good rapport with your coworkers. Go for smart money decisions today. You are good in health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the emotions of the lover and ensure the love life is creative today. Do not let old issues come up, disturbing the pace of love. Your relationship will get the support of your parents. A vacation is a good way to celebrate love and you may make plans today. Spend more time together to share the emotions both good and bad. Those who meet up with an ex-flame will be happy but ensure it does not affect the present romantic relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be expressive at team meetings and also ensure there is clarity in your ideas. Keep your strategies ready for client meetings and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. Job seekers will get the right opportunities today. Some organizations would require you to work overtime and deliver the results. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry. Businessmen handling hospitality, construction, automobiles, and electronics will see good returns. Students will also clear competitive examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major issue will come up related to funds and Virgos will love buying luxury items and vehicles today. You may also renovate the house and even go ahead with investments in stock and trade. Some Virgos will take this time to settle the pending dues and also resolve a monetary issue involving a friend. You may also require spending for a celebration at home or office today. Seniors can divide the wealth among children.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Keep your health safe by following a balanced lifestyle. Avoid outside food as there are chances of digestion issues. You may also have oral health issues in the second art of the day. Take proper care of your diet and take plenty of water. Those who drive must be careful in the evening hours. Follow all traffic rules.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)