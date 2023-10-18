News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2023 predicts business expanding

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2023 predicts business expanding

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 18, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for October 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be optimistic in your relationship and you’ll see the changes.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in making destiny

Have a positive approach towards romance-related issues. Be sincere at the workplace and you’ll see positive results. Have control over expenses today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 18, 2023: Prove your mettle at work.
Be optimistic in your relationship and you’ll see the changes. Prove your mettle at work. You’ll have opportunities to excel in your career. Financially you are good today but health requires special attention.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Stay happy in the relationship. Minor ruckus may happen today and you need to resolve it without wasting much time. Some Virgos may lose their temper today during debates and this can elevate the issue. Be a good listener and spend more time with your lover. Handle all love-related troubles with a mature attitude. Single Sagittarius natives will find a partner this month but promises should be made after a detailed study of the person.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may see new opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. Be sincere and your commitment will catch the attention of the management. A co-worker may accuse you of being inefficient. However, do not lose confidence and instead prove the person wrong. Your track record speaks for you. Businessmen can confidently consider business expansion and the launching of new plans.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Despite the prosperity, you need to have control over the expense. Do not overspend as you will need finance in the coming days. A marriage within the family will require you to contribute an amount. Some Virgos will see good returns from a previous investment but ensure you do not invest in the speculative business. If you are so keen on investment, consider mutual funds.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Take care of your health today. Some Virgos with a history of heart and lung ailment will develop complications in the first half of the day. Viral fever, migraine, oral health issues, and body aches will be common among Virgos today. Seniors will also complain about sleep-related issues that need to be resolved. Ensure you take all medication even while traveling. Pregnant females must be careful while riding a scooter and should avoid adventure sports today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

