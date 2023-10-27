News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 27, 2023 predicts affairs in love

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 27, 2023 predicts affairs in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 27, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for October 27, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Maintain a balance between personal and professional life

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love sailing in a troubled sea

Love relationship may see minor troubles but professionally you will be good today. Today, prosperity will be there in your life & health will also be good.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 27 2023: Virgo Horoscope for October 27,
Handle the troubles in the love diligently. Professional success will be your companion and this will bring in prosperity. Your health is also good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Some long-distance relationships will not work out today. Despite your hard work and efforts, the love affair may fall flat and you should not despair as you will find someone better sooner. Be accommodative today and express your love freely. You may propose today but do expect every response to be fair. Value the opinion of the lover and do not impose your concepts on the lover. A romantic dinner or a surprise gift is an easy way to make the relationship stronger.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Resolve the official challenges and ensure you make way for professional success. New opportunities need to be handled efficiently. Businessmen can be serious about expanding to new territories. However, be careful while dealing with new partners. Some traders will cross the horns with authorities and this need to be resolved before the day ends. Students will clear competitive examinations today. Those who want to quit the job must wait for a day or two.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity is at your side today. You will see funds from different sources which will benefit you in making investment plans. Those who are into business will also see good returns. Some Virgos will sell a part of the property while a few fortunate ones will inherit an ancestral property bringing more wealth to the coffers. You may buy gold or property as they are safe investments.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between personal and professional life. Start the day with exercise. Walk for about 30 minutes or do mild breathing exercises which will keep you physically fit and energetic throughout the day. Those who are diabetic need to be more vigilant. Some Virgos will complain about body aches, skin infections, and hearing issues today which may need medical attention.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

