Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2023 advises to avoid office affairs

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Have a clear vision today Have a balanced office & love life. Minor health issues will be there but ensure you overcome them smartly. Health is generally good as no major illness exists. Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 28, 2023: Have a balanced office & love life.

Your professional performance will be excellent today. Be sincere at work and this also paves the way for career growth. Single Virgos will fall in love today. Minor money issues will be there but nothing serious will impact the health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Single Virgos will be happy to know that a new person will enter their life in the first half of the day. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will see this as an opportunity to bring back happiness and excitement in life. Female Virgos can expect the support of parents in the relationship. Office romance sounds good in novels and movies but married Virgos should avoid it today as your marital life will be in danger.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Display professionalism today to obtain outstanding results. Multiple challenges may be there at the workplace. However, you need to have a clear focus and resolve all challenges unscathed. Be a good team player and strive towards a single goal. Some Virgos will have a change in the role today and take the new responsibilities as opportunities to prove their mettle. Businessmen will find new partners and funds will easily flow in.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Some minor financial troubles will pop up in the first half of the day. The returns from previous investments may not be as expected. Those can add pressure on you. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Funds will flow in the second half of the day and entrepreneurs will be able to handle business affairs. Do not consider buying a property or a vehicle today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may have pain in joints, especially the elbow today. Virgos can expect hypertension and blood pressure-related problems. Seniors need to be extremely careful while using the staircase. Drink plenty of water and consume more veggies and fruits. Avoid any form of argument or confrontation that may seriously impact mental health. You may also start exercising today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

