Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 7 , 2023 predicts happy times for traders

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 07, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for October 07, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You handle challenges valiantly

You perform outstandingly at office and love life will be awesome. Both finance and health will give happy moments throughout the day. Check more here.

A happy relationship also gets the backing of professional success. Handle wealth safely while health will give reasons to smile.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Today, you’ll see some bright moments of romance where everything goes as per your wish. These are moments you may both cherish. Give time to the spouse and spend more time. Some long-distance relationships that were on the verge of break-ups will be back on track. Office affair seems romantic but can be lethal for married Virgos as their marital life will be devastated today. Single Virgos will be happy to fall in love again.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Some tasks that may seem tougher will come onto your shoulder and prove your mettle by completing them on time. You may travel for a job today while healthcare professionals as well as salespersons will work overtime. Some artists and creative persons will get opportunities to prove their talent. Traders will launch new ideas but do not trust the partner blindly as problems may happen sooner.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The stars of finance are strong today, contributing to the prosperity. All financial dealings will go well and no major hiccup will happen today. Some Virgos will succeed in repaying a loan and you may also buy a house or vehicle. Those who are keen to invest can consider the stock market as well as speculative business. Stick to a proper financial plan and this will help you invest smartly. Entrepreneurs will find new sources of funding today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Your health is in good condition. Some Virgos will also be discharged today and no major illness will impact your life. However, it is good to stay away from alcohol while driving. Avoid adventure sports and also stick to a proper diet plan. The menu needs to be rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts, and protein shakes.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

