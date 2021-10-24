Virgo Horoscope for October 24: We see excellent family time

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Being an earth sign, Virgos are shown as practical, grounded and efficient, but they are natural, kind and sympathetic under the surface. Ruled by Mercury, you automatically are noted as a great communicator, quick-thinker, imaginative and modest. Do not jeopardize any chances- utilise all of them. Take a break from work and remember to appreciate small pleasures. It has been a long time that you have been feeling vulnerable about your condition but no more days of confusion. Tension seems to mount up as the day progresses. Do not give up until you reach the finish line. Try to figure out the root cause so that the matter can be put to rest once and for all. You may go grocery shopping today or to a restaurant.

Virgo Finance Today

While your finances are showing steady growth and are likely to improve further today. You may feel that circumstances beyond your control are affecting your productivity and your ability to work. There are strong chances of you acquiring a grand number of profits by renting any property.

Virgo Family Today

There is an excellent family life waiting for you. Today, you can take your parents to a good location nearby and spend some time together. You will become more understanding and caring towards your spouse.

Virgo Career Today

You might still find yourself contemplate the outcome of your inability to complete your job successfully and on time. You will be thrilled at the idea of celebrating the success of near and dear ones. Participate in their success- you never know that some opportunities knock your door too!

Virgo Health Today

You seem to be a little ignorant of your health. But ignoring your health will only worsen your condition. If you do not feel very well, leave everything aside and just give time to your own body. It is OK to take a break some times.

Virgo Love Life Today

There will be a lot of romanticism and sensual pleasure. You will be emotionally close to your partner or may decide to tie the knot. Some of you may plan to meet your partner to communicate with them and clear any kind of misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

