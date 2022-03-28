Virgo Horoscope predictions for March 28: Stay in reality and face it

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

If you are true and typical Virgo born personality, then you must be proud and elated to be one perfect soul! You think that everything should work with following a pattern and organized theme and if they fall out of your expectation, this may irritate you to your inner cores. You can’t take imperfections and unorganized things at all. And this at times can make you a fanatic chasing “perfect” all the time. It is best advised to you today that you stay in the reality and face it with a bold face. You must understand that not everything can be done and projected just as the way you like it. Today you might have to deal with some harsh realities of life. Be prepared and you end the day with positivity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

Dear Virgo, you are a good manager and so far you have handled your money and finances well. It is time to keep a close watch and observe the market trends. Only with a deep understanding, you shall make the next move.

Virgo Family Today

Take some time from your heavy work schedule and spend it with your young members in the family or children. They will make you learn to appreciate and surrender to the value of uncertainty.

Virgo Career Today

It is a day where you might feel bossy and give instructions and orders to anyone around you in the office. It is advised that you stay loosen up and don’t worry too much about everything.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

You are in your best of health and spirits and therefore shall utilize this great health by channelizing it in the right direction. Practice some yoga and meditation.

Virgo Love Life Today

In the recent times, you have realized that you have somewhat selfish in your relationship and therefore today you might want to give back all the love and care to your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Coffee

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026