Virgo Horoscope predictions for March 29: Try to be relaxed and calm

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You love freedom and you believe in giving the same freedom to others. You can’t be tied up with the conventional rules for long. You believe in yourself. Your day may be filled with the thrill and excitement you have been longing for. You are likely to realize that it’s the small things of life that makes you happier. You will find a friend in distress and your counsel will be of great help to him. You might want to break free from the mundane routine the daily life. You are advised to read some good work by great and influential authors. Vacation can give the much-need break you are looking for. You can plan a short solo trip. Don't forget to leave all the emotional baggage when you embark on the trip. You must try to be relaxed and calm when you are out. Property deals can be beneficial if done with utmost care.

Virgo Finance Today

If you are planning to venture into a new business, experimenting in new fields will be very good for you. Private sector employees are advised to continue the hard work. A friend is expected to return your money soon.

Virgo Family Today

The day is likely to be fun with your family members. A family picnic may bring everyone closer. The joy and happiness will permeate every soul. Just enjoy the day and stop overthinking about your pending works.

Virgo Career Today

A couple of good job offers may come your way. A proper evaluation is a must before making a final decision. Entrepreneurs and start their new venture after proper research and you may achieve great heights.

Virgo Health Today

Eat your healthy home-cooked food with a piece of good music. Stay positive and be happy to enjoy your day. Being happy will rejuvenate your mind and soul. Being mentally fit is equally important. Avoid skipping any meal.

Virgo Love Life Today

Disclose your relationship at home as the stars are in your favor. Your beautiful moments with your partner may compel you to make a marriage proposal. Love is in the air for you and the day will be yours.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow





