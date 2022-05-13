Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 13, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

To all Virgo born, it is best suggested to you that you shall not get carried away with your emotions and desires while making any big decision and choice in life today. Doing so, will allow your opponents to take a winning edge on you and you may find yourself in a challenging position very soon. Maintain your calm and don’t waste your time and energy in activities that won’t matter you in the long run. Your friends especially an old school friend can help you finding an additional source of money that can improve your financial status. Spending time with family will also be enjoyable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today

Your finance and money matters need more attention and care from your side. You shall also think of starting up a new business and this could bring good financial aspects in the coming future. Also stay cautious of any fraudulent activity.

Virgo Family Today

Staying connected to your family members, especially your children can bring uyou the desired peace of mind. Communicating with the young members of the family will help you gain a new perspective to life.

Virgo Career Today

Stay conscious of your boss demands and needs today. he/she can throw little tantrums as well. Deal with the scene with some manipulation and diplomacy and you can win this situation for your benefit.

Virgo Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You are feeling the best of health and fitness in your body after a long time. Maintain our your hard work and dedication and you will soon begin to witness a big positive shift in your health.

Virgo Love Life Today

You must feel blessed for having an understanding, caring and supportive partner or spouse that also guides you in making tough decisions and choices of life. It is time to return the love and affection received by your lover. All in all a good romantic time is forecasted.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: All Shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON