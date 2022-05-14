Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 14, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Day seems favourable, you should take care of your finances and avoid splurging on unnecessary stuff. Day is not suitable for lending or borrowing money. Those who have been planning to start a new business or hire new staff, they should wait a bit longer. Spending money in business promotion may not be a good idea at this point of time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some may have a positive mindset and feel excited about trip plans. Travelling can be a good way to rejuvenate yourself or break monotony. Trip to a religious or spiritual place can also be quite satisfactory. Some may show their creative side by creating something wonderful. Artists, writers, media professionals and teachers may have a productive day. It's important to complete a project that you are assigned at work. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

What lies further? Find out below:

Virgo Finance Today:

You may need guidance and financial advice before investing in something. Day is not suitable to apply for home, personal or business loans. Avoid buying things to just showing off to the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Family Today:

You may try to connect with your relatives or old friends. Celebrations may go your way. Youngers may achieve good rank in a competitive exam and it may give you immense pleasure.

Virgo Career Today:

Avoid underestimating your potential and capabilities, you should give your best at work. You should control your insecure behavior and show your skills.

Virgo Health Today:

Day is moderate. First half may be filled with enthusiasm and you may feel creative. Second half may leave you tired and exhausted, so avoid overexertion in first half. Massage therapy can work wonder for those having bone or muscle ache.

Virgo Love Life Today:

You may meet your soulmate today. Romantic event is on the cards. Don't miss the chance for having a perfect relationship in your life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON