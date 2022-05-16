Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 16, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to stay physically fit and psychologically sound. You may attain overall happiness. This could have a positive impact on your career. Your productivity could improve, and you are likely to succeed at work. Your romantic life may also be flourishing now. Some of you may soon decide to marry your partner. However, your domestic life may be disrupted. The tension at home may be due to frequent conflicts. Rising costs must be reined in. It may be necessary to make prudent investments to save money. Some of you may go on a trip to refresh yourself. A trip to a spiritual destination may result in an increased sense of tranquilly. Before making a financial commitment, you may need to examine property paperwork carefully. On the academic front, students may not obtain anticipated results.

Virgo Finance Today

You may have to budget carefully in the coming days as excessive spending is likely to result in a monetary crunch. Putting a cap on your spending may allow you to save a significant amount of money for unexpected emergencies.

Virgo Family Today

Although peace and harmony may prevail in your home, it may not last long. An unpleasant incident may bring tensed moments. You may have to keep your cool and deal with domestic problems and misunderstandings patiently.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, your efforts to stay ahead of competition are likely to pay off. Monetary bonuses may be awarded to you based on your performance, productivity and experience in your field of work.

Virgo Health Today

You are likely to experience the benefits of good health with a sound mind and fit body. Making changes to your eating habits may assist you in regaining your fitness. Meditation is likely to provide you with mental clarity.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your significant other is likely to surprise you with an expensive present. You may have to express your innermost feelings to them to show how much you care. Make them feel special. You may get to enjoy intimacy together.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

