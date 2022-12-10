Virgo Horoscope Today, December 10, 2022: Plan a family vacation

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It's the perfect day to plan a family vacation. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you and your kids have not spent some time together because of your hectic work schedule and now is the right time to plan a family trip. Your body and mind are in complete harmony today. However, it is highly advisable to be patient with your decisions. There are high chances of a disagreement between you and your partner. A misunderstanding has been going on between you two for weeks and the situation is not yet stabilized. It is the right time for you to be patient and engage in a serious conversation with your partner. You can try to convince him or her as you have some genuine reasons for your behaviour.

Virgo Finance Today

You will earn high profits in business today, and it is the perfect day to expand your business. If you are considering buying a home, now is the right time to plan for it.

Virgo Family Today

There is no doubt that you are a responsible and caring parent. However, due to your hectic professional life, you were unable to provide the care and attention for your kids. Today is the perfect day to plan a family vacation as there are high chances of getting a leave from work. Your kids will love it and your bond with them will strengthen.

Virgo Career Today

There are high chances of getting your dream job today. If you are planning to work abroad, then it is the right time to make some serious decisions as the stars are in your favor. Any pending visa applications will be approved soon. Wishing you all the best!

Virgo Health Today

You may feel lazy early in the morning, which may lead you to take a leave from work. In spite of this, it is advisable to get up early in the morning and do some jogging. You will feel enthusiastic and will be able to carry out your daily schedule with ease.

Virgo Love Life Today

There is no doubt that you care a lot about your partner. However, in the last few days, your behavior has created a bit of misunderstanding between the two of you. You should be patient with your partner today and try to convince him or her that the reason behind your behaviour was genuine. Consider taking your partner out for dinner tonight.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

