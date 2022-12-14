Virgo Horoscope Today, December 14, 2022: Perfect day for romance

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The day is in your favour when it comes to your love life. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you have been waiting for a response to your marriage proposal and today you have a reasonable chance of receiving it. You should consider celebrating this evening with your loved ones as you are about to begin a new life. If you are planning to express your feelings to someone special, then it is advisable to do it today. You will be delighted by their positive response since the stars are aligned in your favor. While you are very excited today regarding the stage of life you are about to enter, there is a high chance that you may not feel that excited at work today. A coworker might get into an argument with you regarding a personal matter. It is wise not to let this situation interfere with your work and you could settle any personal matter with this coworker after work.

Virgo Finance Today

You are a skilled investor and your saving skills have saved you and your family from any unfavouble financial situations. Any investment you make today will earn you high profits. Investing in real estate is something you could consider today.

Virgo Family Today

Good news awaits you in the family. There is a high chance of a family celebration today. Make sure to make all the necessary arrangements ahead of time.

Virgo Career Today

There is a high chance of you entering into an argument with a coworker at work. However, the reason behind this argument is regarding a personal matter. It is advisable to stay calm at work and settle the matter with your coworker later on.

Virgo Health Today

It is a pleasant day to start with a jog in the park. This will help you fight fatigue and deal with the challenges you face at work. Make sure to do some stretching exercises too.

Virgo Love Life Today

Today is the perfect day for romantic dates and proposals. There is a high chance of receiving a favourable response to proposals today and you will have a pleasant time with your partner. Make sure to smell fresh this evening.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

