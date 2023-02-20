Virgo Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Learn to balance in life

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It is going to be a moderately favourable day for the Virgo natives. Daily astrological prediction says, you may feel much better at work and enter into a partnership. New opportunities of income and employment may open up for the Leo natives. Large number of options may make you confuse, but you may find suitable path with the help of a co-workers. If you only emphasize on work, it may be hard for you to balance work and family life.

The bad mood of an elderly may make you feel uncomfortable at home. You should be careful while dealing with him or her. You may have to make some tough decisions regarding your kid’s future. Your current relationship may make you feel secure. A trip with business partner may turn out favourable.

What else is there to reveal about the day?

Virgo Finance Today:

Hard work and consistency may open door to prosperity. You may flourish financially. Cash may flow in and help you pay off old debts. You may also focus on boosting your savings and improve your credit score.

Virgo Family Today:

A tensed situation between you and your parent is indicated. Someone in your family may face some minor health issue. Kids may find it hard to complete a project on the academic front.

Virgo Career Today:

This is a favorable day for a new beginning and a fresh start. Some may start working with new companies. Some may get promoted to the higher designations. Things may go well on the career front so keep it up.

Virgo Health Today:

You may be in an outgoing mood and do something thrilling with your loved ones or friends. You may be in pink of your health and focus on boosting immunity.

Virgo Love Life Today:

This is a good time to clear the air and mend fences. You and your partner may do something adventurous to rekindle your love life and add fun and excitement to it.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON