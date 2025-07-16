Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Virgo Horoscope Today for July 16, 2025: A prosperous day

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: No major monetary issues will happen.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your presence brings happiness

Stay happy in the love affair. Minor challenges exist at job and it is crucial to settle them. No major monetary issues will happen. Health is also positive.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Troubleshoot the issues with your lover and also complete all professional tasks today. You are prosperous today and your health will also be perfect.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today 

Your love affair will strengthen today and some single natives will meet special persons as the day progresses. Females can expect a proposal from a known person. Keep the love life balanced and consider the emotions of the partner today to have a pleasant time. It is crucial to not lose your temper even while having a heated discussion. The chances are higher that you may revisit the old love affair as the ex-flame will be back in your life. 

 

Virgo Career Horoscope Today 

You may receive new tasks at the office and accomplishing them should be the priority. Do not let the goals deviate due to office politics. Healthcare, IT, and civil engineering professionals will relocate abroad. Always think differently to prove your mettle.  Those who are keen to switch the job can put down the paper. Traders can confidently launch a new concept and those who want to expand to new territories will taste success. Students may also clear competitive examinations. 

Virgo Money Horoscope Today 

You may see prosperity from previous investments and can also try the fortune in the stock market. Some natives will travel today with the family and funds will not be an issue. There will be success in settling a monetary issue with a friend today. Few entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds through partners and will comfortably expand their businesses. Your sibling would ask for financial help today and you need to find funds for it. 

Virgo Health Horoscope Today 

No major medical issues will be there. However, it is good to have control over the lifestyle. Wake up early to start the day with exercise. Seniors need to be careful about sleep-related issues and it is also crucial to be careful while walking through slippery areas. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today for July 16, 2025: A prosperous day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On