Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Virgo Horoscope Today for July 17, 2025:

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Be smart in terms of monetary investments. 

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, deliver the results

Keep the love affair productive & engage in creative activities. Your performance at work will invite appreciation. Be smart in terms of monetary investments. 

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Consider spending more romantic time together. Your commitment at work will also lead to growth in your career. Ensure you are diligent in terms of financial decisions. Health is positive.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today 

There will be instances where you may lose your temper but this should not impact the love affair. Do not hurt the feelings of the lover today and prefer taking the romance to the next level. Do not let your egos dictate things in the love affair and prefer open communication. You may confidently introduce the lover to the family today evening, Single male natives will be happy to meet an interesting person while traveling. You may propose today to expect a positive response. 

Virgo Career Horoscope Today 

Be professional today and ensure you reach the office to take up new tasks, some with tight deadlines. There can be minor issues over the performance and you may require brushing up the skills for client sessions. You need to have a ‘Plan B’ ready while attending team sessions or having a meeting with the client. Some professions will require you to spend overtime today. Those who have an interview scheduled can attend it confidently. Some entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities related to policies and it is good to resolve them today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today 

No major financial crisis will hurt you. And you will also see wealth flowing into the coffers. However, despite you being prosperous today, it is wise to skip large-scale expenses. You may buy electronic appliances today or even jewelry. Speculative business is not a safe investment today. You may clear all dues while businessmen will also succeed in raising funds. 

Virgo Health Horoscope Today 

No major medical issues will trouble you. Some females will complain about migraine and skin-related issues. Those who feel uneasiness must consult a doctor and in case you smoke high, cut down the number of stubs. Do not let the office stress come home. Have a healthy diet where your plate is filled with more salads, fruits, and nuts. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. 

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
