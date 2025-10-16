Virgo Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: Minor tremors in love
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: There can be arguments in love, but do not let them go beyond your control.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, success is your playmate
You must shower affection in the relationship. Keep the love affair free from egos. Do not compromise on ethics at work. Financial issues may also come up.
Keep the love affair fabulous. Do not let emotions rule your decisions, both in love and at work. Minor monetary issues may influence your financial decisions today. Health also demands special care.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
The relationship will see minor hiccups today. There can be arguments, but do not let them go beyond your control. Do not let a previous love affair be a reason for disturbance. You should also be careful while imposing your ideas on the lover today, as this may hurt personal feelings. Married natives must avoid office romance today, as your spouse may catch you red-handed in the second half of the day.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Reach the office to take up crucial tasks. The management trusts your potential. Your communication skills will help to handle client-related issues. Some auto experts will get a raise in salary and designation. Artists, musicians, authors, and copywriters will get opportunities to prove their skills. It is also good to maintain a warm relationship with the human resources team at the organization. Entrepreneurs handling manufacturing-related businesses will see good results today. Students appearing for examinations need to work hard today.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
There can be issues related to finance today. However, this will not impact routine life. Those who are traveling must be careful while making online payments. You may contribute to a celebration at the office, but do not lend a large amount to anyone, as getting it back will be a tough task. Some natives will invest in the stock, trade, and speculative business, while a few will try their luck in real estate.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
You may have bone-related issues. Avoid riding a two-wheeler at high speed. There can also be issues associated with the eyes. Some seniors may complain about chest pain and will require medical attention. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Ensure you take care of the diet and skip aerated drinks as well. Children may develop bruises while playing.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
