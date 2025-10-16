Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Virgo Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: Minor tremors in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: There can be arguments in love, but do not let them go beyond your control.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, success is your playmate

You must shower affection in the relationship. Keep the love affair free from egos. Do not compromise on ethics at work. Financial issues may also come up.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Avoid overloading your to-do list; small, mindful actions will protect your health and sustain your steady vitality. (Freepik)
Virgo Horoscope Today: Avoid overloading your to-do list; small, mindful actions will protect your health and sustain your steady vitality. (Freepik)

Keep the love affair fabulous. Do not let emotions rule your decisions, both in love and at work. Minor monetary issues may influence your financial decisions today. Health also demands special care.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see minor hiccups today. There can be arguments, but do not let them go beyond your control. Do not let a previous love affair be a reason for disturbance. You should also be careful while imposing your ideas on the lover today, as this may hurt personal feelings. Married natives must avoid office romance today, as your spouse may catch you red-handed in the second half of the day.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up crucial tasks. The management trusts your potential. Your communication skills will help to handle client-related issues. Some auto experts will get a raise in salary and designation. Artists, musicians, authors, and copywriters will get opportunities to prove their skills. It is also good to maintain a warm relationship with the human resources team at the organization. Entrepreneurs handling manufacturing-related businesses will see good results today. Students appearing for examinations need to work hard today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to finance today. However, this will not impact routine life. Those who are traveling must be careful while making online payments. You may contribute to a celebration at the office, but do not lend a large amount to anyone, as getting it back will be a tough task. Some natives will invest in the stock, trade, and speculative business, while a few will try their luck in real estate.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may have bone-related issues. Avoid riding a two-wheeler at high speed. There can also be issues associated with the eyes. Some seniors may complain about chest pain and will require medical attention. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Ensure you take care of the diet and skip aerated drinks as well. Children may develop bruises while playing.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today for October 16, 2025: Minor tremors in love
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On