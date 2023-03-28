Virgo Horoscope Today, March 28, 2023 predicts wonderful opportunities

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, this is going to be a good day. You may get success whatever you do on the work front today. Daily astrological prediction says some may wish to learn something new to grab wonderful work opportunities. You may have a stable financial condition and splurge on beauty treatments. Healthwise, this is an excellent day and you may enjoy a simple massage and make some major lifestyle changes to stay healthy and beautiful. If you are planning to invest money in property or buy a condo, you should postpone it.

Romance is in the air for some. Singles may meet interesting people and think about moving forward. Some major changes are indicated on the relationship front. Everything seems okay, but some issues may crop up on the home front. An ancestral property may become cause of tension between you and relatives. Legal assistance may be needed to sort out the issue.

What else is there to reveal about the day?

Virgo Finance Today:

A moderately auspicious day is indicated on the financial front. Property investment should be avoided today. Some may think about undertaking a new business venture.

Virgo Family Today:

This is not a good day on the home front. Avoid overthinking and overreacting over a small issue. You can make things better by taking initiative and understanding others' points of view.

Virgo Career Today:

Your superiors may recognize your potential and give you some major responsibilities. You may also meet someone influential who can offer you good work opportunities.

Virgo Health Today:

Dear Virgo, an excellent day is indicated on the health front. You may feel good and inculcate good habits. You may try to meditate and relax today. Some may listen to their favorite songs to boost their mood.

Virgo Love Life Today:

A good day is waiting for love birds. You may meet someone and try to take things forward on the love front. Committed couples may indulge in recreational activities.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

