Virgo Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Luck with property deals

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is an excellent day for the Virgo natives. You may look and feel your best today and start leading a happier and healthier life. Daily Astrological Predictions says, some may join a fitness regime in order to achieve their fitness goals. Some may get possession of a property soon. Financially, you are enjoying the favourable phase of your life. You can buy things that can make your life comfortable. Some may also invest in home repair or renovation work.

Those who are looking for work or promotion, they may get lucky today. Working professionals should be careful at work and clear their pending tasks. Love birds may get a chance to clear the air and have a wonderful day. Everything looks good, but some family disputes may create a tense aura at home. Some short trips with friends or business associates are indicated. There are chances of investing money or buying a property today.

What else is there to reveal about the day?

Virgo Finance Today:

Investment in property may bring good results. Some luxurious expenditures are indicated. You may also spend on charity work.

Virgo Family Today:

Things are not good on the home front. You may be worried about the deteriorating health of your wife or mother. The day may be full of struggle, but things may be sorted out soon.

Virgo Career Today:

This is a normal day on the work front. You may have to devote extra hours to the office in order to help a colleague to complete an important task. Some may join new jobs.

Virgo Health Today:

This is an excellent day and you may feel active and positive all day long. You may also start believing in your abilities and giving your best at work. Some may also attend a seminar today.

Virgo Love Life Today:

The day is no less than an opportunity to impress your crush and catch his or her attention. Bachelors may get suitable marriage proposals.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

