Virgo Horoscope Today, November 3, 2022: Things you must avoid at work

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, you may get an excellent return from a recently launched project. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may think of investing more money in the same domain. There may be no financial hurdles and you may plan an overseas meeting to expand your business. You may get a loan on attractive terms; however, it may be good if you do not rush the process. Your staff may look up to you as an intelligent, patient and hard-working person. You may be good on the health front and may start some daily exercises. You may love this change in your life and may be satisfied with your wellness techniques.

Virgo Finance Today

Virgo, today may be a fortunate day for you as a lucrative money making opportunity may come your way. You may get some good results in business and may think of expanding the same. You may invest more money in mutual funds and shares.

Virgo Family Today

Today you may find it difficult to live up to your family’s expectations. However, you may not feel disappointed and may continue your efforts. A family youngster may be unwell and this may upset the family's mood. You may provide immediate care and lift his/her spirit. You may be successful in your part and this may enable him/her to overcome the ailment.

Virgo Career Today

Virgo, today may be an average day on the career front. You may continue to put on your hard work but things may go very slow. It may take time for you to get positive results. You may stay cool and look for ways to work smart. You may join a technical course to improve your skills.

Virgo Health Today

You may become disciplined with your lifestyle and this may help you maintain good overall health. Your strength and flexibility may increase because of your daily exercise and stretching postures.

Virgo Love Life Today

Dear Virgo, you may have complete pleasure today with your beloved. There may be no distraction between you and your beloved. You may receive a precious gift from your loved one. You may treasure some special moments today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

