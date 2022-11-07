Virgo Horoscope Today, November 7, 2022: You may find someone special today

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, your shares may give you good returns today. You may keep your expenses under control. Your monetary stats may bring you relief and comfort. You may do some amazing work in your current project. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your senior may recommend your name for promotion to the management. You may be glad to improve your technical skills by enrolling for an online course. Health may not pose any hindrance to work. In fact, you may feel energetic and may plan to go on an adventure trip to the hills. Your morning exercise may provide you with a boost of energy. Your beloved may also join you in your fitness regime. It may be fun to exercise with him/her.

Virgo Finance Today Virgo, your financial situation may remain comfortable. You may explore new ventures but may not finalize anything new. You may get to work on a property deal and may make some money out of it.

Virgo Family Today You may not have time to spend with the elders of the family today. Your plan for the day may get disturbed because of spouse’s urgent work. You may feel bad for the moment but may later realize that it happened for good.

Virgo Career Today Virgo, today may be a pleasing day for you in business or job. You may stay alert and may improve your performance. You may be given additional responsibility at your work place, which you happily accept.

Virgo Health Today You may take proper diet and exercise regularly. You may adapt the habit of appropriate and timely sleep so as to keep you fit. You may become conscious of your inner self and may not ignore any ailments today. You may go out for a long walk and enjoy good health.

Virgo Love Life Today Dear Virgo, if you are single, you may find someone special in your life today. You may think of making a lifelong commitment to that special person. You may go ahead and spoil your partner today as time may simply be beautiful for both of you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

