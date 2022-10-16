Virgo Horoscope Today, October 16, 2022: Will family life bother you?

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is an auspicious day and you should try to make the most of it. Your excellent health may give you positivity to start something new and inspire you to lead a quality life. Daily Astrological Prediction says, it is all about working hard to maintain a good lifestyle. Some may explore real estate market to find better investment options. Your brimming bank balance may allow you to get home decoration work completed. Seniors at work may assign you major work responsibilities today. Love birds are going to have an amazing trip experience.

Everything is going great, but some family issues may bother you. There are chances of conflicts between family members, but things may resolve soon. Some may go abroad to join new companies or work with foreign clients.

What else is there to unfold about the rest of your day? Know more:

Virgo Finance Today:

A property case may sort out in your favor. Some new clients may contribute to the huge success of your new business. Students may get scholarship or education loan sanctioned.

Virgo Family Today:

It is not a good day. Someone in your family may feel sick. Difference of opinion with parents is indicated. Try to avoid being part of any family drama and focus on maintaining a peaceful aura at home.

Virgo Career Today:

Don’t procrastinate as lots of tasks may pile up and need your extra time to complete them. It is good to express your ideas at work to get recognition or become a good team player.

Virgo Health Today:

You may start doing yoga or regular workout in order to build stamina. Things may go great on the health front, so enjoy your good health.

Virgo Love Life Today:

If you are single, someone may show his or her interest in you. There is a lot to celebrate today for married couples, so make the most of this wonderful day. Some love birds may enjoy long drive.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

