Virgo Horoscope Today, October 21, 2022: Domestic solace may bring good results

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, you may be happy with the way your finances may grow. You may make some plan to invest for your child’s future. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may make some profitable financial transactions today. Your family may be satisfied with the present lifestyle. Everyone in the family may be in line with you. Some achievement of your child may make you feel proud. Domestic solace may let you focus on work and you may plan a strategy to reach your target. You may be relaxed with regards to your health. You may ensure to take a good diet and some health supplements to combat minor day-to-day ailments.

Virgo Finance Today

Virgo, you may get profits from your past investments. There may be a strong chance that your loss from a recent project may get converted into profit. You may implement new ideas and this may help grow your business. Overall, today may be a risk-free day for any investment.

Virgo Family Today

You may receive complete support from your spouse and family members. There may be an increase in domestic harmony. You may enjoy a small get-together with near and dear ones. You may get to hear some good news in terms of childbirth.

Virgo Career Today

You may make an effort to take everyone along at work. You may have a strong spirit of working together in cooperation. You may get to meet some important personals who may prove quite influential in your career growth.

Virgo Health Today

You may start to enjoy good health and mental peace. A disease-free life may be your mission and you may work towards it with complete sincerity. You may inspire others to become conscious of healthy eating. You may exercise with full enthusiasm and spirit.

Virgo Love Life Today

There may be some point of dispute between you and your spouse. You may try hard but may find it difficult to get the issue resolved. Your spouse may not be ready to spend time and understand your perspective. You may need to be patient today to let the relation continue.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

