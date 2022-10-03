Virgo Horoscope Today, October 3, 2022: Astro tips for domestic problems

VIRGO(Aug 24-Sept 23) Virgo natives may have a mixed day. They must sort out pending personal problems because prolonging them could harm them in the long run. However, some may get better monetary gains in foreign countries. So, do not hold back expansion plans. Keep your eyes open for opportunities to increase your income and luck with money today. Domestic affairs may be a source of joy and harmony, and everything will likely go well on the domestic front. Your relationship with your siblings will grow more robust, and your family life will remain peaceful. Today, may not be an excellent day for you professionally. You may have to move locations, which may not be your liking. You should be careful about divulging your thoughts, as jealous co-workers may take advantage of your position. Avoid being idle and refrain from procrastination at all costs. You will need to find ways to boost your morale when the need arises. Shifting to a new house is on the cards for some Virgos.

Virgo Finance Today This is a phase wherein you Virgo natives can enjoy financial stability as new sources of income will come to light. Those involved in foreign collaboration or organisation may have a perfect day. A loan may be returned before time.

Virgo Family Today An auspicious event or function can also be organised at your home to keep the family members happy and elated. Your close relationships with loved ones may be strengthened due to your unwavering care and commitment.

Virgo Career Today On a slightly disappointing note, you may suffer from minor mental stress and anxiety; you may have to remain dependent on your co-workers to complete small tasks. In addition, Virgo individuals may have to face some opposition on the professional front; hence it is advised not to engage in any unnecessary arguments.

Virgo Health Today Some of you can become lazy at times and not work out regularly. It is essential for you to develop spiritual practices in your life and involve yourself in meditation to remain physically and mentally healthy.

Virgo Love Life Today Romance may be electrifying for Virgo individuals. You are likely to be attracted to someone special you may meet unexpectedly today. Some of you may tie the knot with your childhood sweetheart today. Elders may be supportive of your choices.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

