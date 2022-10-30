Virgo Horoscope Today, October 30, 2022: These may bring hindrance in life

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Dear Virgo, your financial situation may not be a hindrance to your life. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may achieve your target and may enjoy financial stability. There may be some options to make fresh investments but you may not look much into them and may be satisfied with the present scenario. Your attachment with your family may grow stronger as you may spend time with them. You may take them out for lunch and gift them something precious. You may do exceptionally good in your present project. You may start to work on your body fitness and health. There may be a change in your attitude towards staying healthy and free from ailments.

Virgo Finance Today

Virgo, you may get a new investment scheme today, which may generate quick profit for you. Financially, you may expect a healthy influx of funds from new ventures. You may get momentum to your expansion plans.

Virgo Family Today

You may spend energy and planning to address domestic concerns and your efforts may turn fruitful. You may experience increased harmony in your family relationships. You may get an opportunity to reconcile differences, if any, in family relationships.

Virgo Career Today

Today may be a beneficial day for you on the work front. You may get a wonderful opportunity to grow further in your career. You may grab a job with a higher salary. You may get recognition if you are in a government job.

Virgo Health Today

Virgo, health wise you may be fine but it may be good if you avoid consuming street food. As you may start to understand your body better, you may have more control over your appetite. You may also learn to control your emotional responses. You may adopt a new fitness routine and this may give a boost to your weight loss efforts.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your spouse may be more demanding and this may impact your love life. To minimize future misunderstandings, it may be good that you define clear expectations upfront. You may need to leave aside your shyness to enable yourself to enjoy a romantic life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

