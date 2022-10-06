Virgo Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: Know why success step your door

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Dear Virgo, today may be a good financial day for you. There may be an opportunity for you to invest money in a prestigious upcoming project. This project may get you unexpected results. Your family may appreciate this gesture of yours. Being a family person, you may take care of everyone in the family. Your boss may be happy with your work and may recommend your name to the senior management for promotion. You may start to take care of your health. You may go for a regular check up to your doctor and also inquire if you need to add any supplements to your diet.

Virgo Finance Today Virgo, today may be profitable day from a financial perspective. You may get a chance to increase your income and new investments may be profitable. You may feel satisfied with what you have. You may look forward to significant growth in finance.

Virgo Family Today Personal matters may be in your favor as you may get lots of love and blessings from your parents. Your children may show respect and regard towards you. They may provide you complete support. You may follow your old customs at home.

Virgo Career Today Virgo, work wise you may feel full of energy and you may use this energy to complete all tasks efficiently at work. You may be happy and satisfied with what you have done. You may be positive and may work towards fulfilling your desires with the help of hard work.

Virgo Health Today You may need to start a health regime today as you may feel highly stressed and overworked. You may realize that it is better to stay fit than repent later. You may gear up on this front before your health actually needs special care.

Virgo Love Life Today Dear Virgo, stay alert with regards to your love life as your partner may not be ready to listen to any of your excuses. Fulfill all promises that you have made to your partner. You may need to devote time to improve your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

