Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: Know why success step your door

Virgo Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: Know why success step your door

horoscope
Published on Oct 06, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Dear Virgo, your daily astrological predictions for October 6, 2022 suggests, you may go for a regular check up to your doctor and also inquire if you need to add any supplements to your diet.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 6, 2022:Dear Virgo, today may be a good financial day for you.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 6, 2022:Dear Virgo, today may be a good financial day for you.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Dear Virgo, today may be a good financial day for you. There may be an opportunity for you to invest money in a prestigious upcoming project. This project may get you unexpected results. Your family may appreciate this gesture of yours. Being a family person, you may take care of everyone in the family. Your boss may be happy with your work and may recommend your name to the senior management for promotion. You may start to take care of your health. You may go for a regular check up to your doctor and also inquire if you need to add any supplements to your diet.

Virgo Finance Today Virgo, today may be profitable day from a financial perspective. You may get a chance to increase your income and new investments may be profitable. You may feel satisfied with what you have. You may look forward to significant growth in finance.

Virgo Family Today Personal matters may be in your favor as you may get lots of love and blessings from your parents. Your children may show respect and regard towards you. They may provide you complete support. You may follow your old customs at home.

Virgo Career Today Virgo, work wise you may feel full of energy and you may use this energy to complete all tasks efficiently at work. You may be happy and satisfied with what you have done. You may be positive and may work towards fulfilling your desires with the help of hard work.

Virgo Health Today You may need to start a health regime today as you may feel highly stressed and overworked. You may realize that it is better to stay fit than repent later. You may gear up on this front before your health actually needs special care.

Virgo Love Life Today Dear Virgo, stay alert with regards to your love life as your partner may not be ready to listen to any of your excuses. Fulfill all promises that you have made to your partner. You may need to devote time to improve your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology daily horoscope horoscope today zodiac horoscope virgo + 4 more
sun signs astrology daily horoscope horoscope today zodiac horoscope virgo + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out