Virgo Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: Some tempting job offers

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) The day is not less than a blessing for the Virgo natives, so try to enjoy the day to the fullest and don’t let any opportunity slip through your fingers. Some may get amazing and tempting job offers and they may plan to quit current jobs or ask for a salary hike. It’s your day to enjoy your professional or career growth. You have been working hard to strike balance between personal and professional life and now all your hard work may pay off. You may enjoy great time with your loved ones along with managing your workload without any hassle.

Someone in your family may get engaged or married and it may bring immense pleasure to you. Relatives may drop by to your place and keep the home aura joyous and enjoyable. A wonderful trip with beloved is on the cards. Some may be busy in negotiating an important property deal.

How have stars planned rest of your day? Read ahead:

Virgo Finance Today: It seems to be a moderate day. Some may have expected financial gains. A lucrative opportunity may slip through your hand, so be careful while taking investment related decisions.

Virgo Family Today: The day seems to be rewarding on the home front. Old friends may visit you and take you down to the memory lane. You may also enjoy your favorite food with your loved ones today.

Virgo Career Today: This is a promising day. People may appreciate your work skills and impressed by your knowledge and presentation skills. Some may get prominent position at work.

Virgo Health Today: It seems to be a positive day and your energy may reflect in all aspects of your life. Some may also explore online bookstore to buy self-help books.

Virgo Love Life Today: It seems to be a moderate day on the love front. Some work pressure may keep you occupied in the first half of the day, but you may enjoy the second half of the day with your partner. Some couples may make major decisions of their life today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

