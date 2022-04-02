Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 2

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

As a true and typical Virgo born person, you are most of the time engrossed and involved in doing your own self analysis and this makes you highly critical of yourself and others at the same point. You only expect and crave for achieving perfection in all spheres of life and this is how you wish to live your life. You simple like organized things done in a disciplined manner. You also love getting pampered and complimented by the people around you. Today, it is advised for you that you don’t be an attention seeker. Don’t depend on others to give you the happiness that you are seeking. Sort out a working plan for your travel goals and give yourself the right rejuvenation that it needs at the moment.

Virgo Finance Today

You are keeping good math and accounts in your financial goals and luckily this has helped you to come this far. Your financial profile is going to stay normal and stable and you shall expect good returns in the mid time.

Virgo Family Today

You may have to deal with few setbacks in your family today. You may get the news that you have not been invited to a close family get together and this can hurt your sentiments to a great level.

Virgo Career Today

Career wise, you are going to maintain a low profile today. You will act like a dark horse and focus on the work rather than being interested in what is happening in other person’s life and career.

Virgo Health Today

Maintaining a good fitness and physique has always taken the top priority in your mind and this is how you like to sort the day. Be true to your fitness regime and don’t skip it.

Virgo Love Life Today

Feel lucky as you will have the much-required support, love and understanding from your partner or spouse. They will have your back irrespective of the circumstances and you shall also take their stand in the future.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026