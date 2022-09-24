Virgo Horoscope Today, September 24, 2022: Avoid buying a property

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) It’s a favourable day and you should make the most of it. You may feel healthy and good about yourself. Some may be satisfied with their career and financial success. Students may work hard to achieve their goals or good grades. Family life seems stable and you may get an opportunity to spend a fun-filled day with kids. If you are planning to buy a property, then avoid it as stars are not favouring any kind of real estate transaction at this point of time.

New business deal or project is on the cards for some. It’s a good idea to hire marketing experts to promote your new business and take it to the next level. As far as your love life is concerned, it is going to be a good day. You are going to enjoy the day with your beloved.

How have stars planned rest of your day? Read ahead:

Virgo Finance Today: Financial front seems moderate. You may find suitable ways to boost your income, but your expenses may also rise. You may buy your wife expensive jewelry or pay school or college fee for your kids.

Virgo Family Today: It is a moderate day on the family front. Your parent’s health may need attention. An ancestral property may become cause of conflict between relatives. Siblings may need your assistance in completing a school project.

Virgo Career Today: It’s a very good day on the work front. You may stay organized and focused on the work front. Some may be busy getting their paperwork cleared. Some may get chance to use their knowledge and experience in order to sort out a work issue.

Virgo Health Today: As per the prediction, your health may be stable and you may feel fit and fine. Some may give rest to their mind and body. A solo trip may prove relaxing and rejuvenating for some.

Virgo Love Life Today: A fun-filled and relaxing day is indicted for some on the love front. You may pamper and shower your love upon your pregnant wife today. Some may go to enjoy a concert.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: White

