Virgo Horoscope Today, September 28, 2022: Say hello to a beneficial day

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Virgos can say hello to a beneficial day. They are likely to find things turning favourable on both personal and professional fronts. You may receive the support of seniors and subordinates in completing your assignments. There might be celebrations and happy events at home, which may keep you and your loved ones in a jovial mood. Virgo natives are likely to be fortunate in money matters and would be successful in adding to their savings. Changes in diet may also be helpful in maintaining weight. Virgo Students will not be reluctant to work hard, which will help them get encouraging results. Shifting to a new residence is indicated, so get set to enjoy setting up a new house. You will manage to avoid an official trip clashing with your personal plans. Virgo individuals must avoid giving their word on the social front without verifying the details. The move may backfire and bring you disrepute.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today Part-payment of an outstanding amount is likely to be revived, giving a boost to Virgo natives’ financial position. Those looking to consolidate their position on the financial front may come across lucrative money-making ventures, but caution is advised.

Virgo Family Today There are indications of unburdening a big responsibility on finding matrimonial alliances for eligible daughters/sons today. Virgo natives’ family life is likely to be smooth, but don’t over-analyse situations with family members.

Virgo Career Today Virgo individuals who have been unemployed for a long time are likely to get the job of their choice. This may benefit them financially and they will be able to repay the loan if any. Colleagues and subordinates will lend a helping hand enabling Virgo natives to complete an important project at work on time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today You should avoid spending time in solitude and try to stay in the company of your friends and loved ones. Virgos are advised to avoid excessive intake of caffeine, and they should instead try to catch up on sleep.

Virgo Love Life Today Virgo natives are advised to attempt to intensify and spice up their romantic relationships, to make their love relationships more exciting. Engaging in heart-to-heart conversations may help those looking for a change. They may find one soon!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON