Virgo Monthly Horoscope for September 2023 predicts a rollercoaster ride

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says keep your Eye on the Prize!

This month, Virgo, you will find yourself dealing with changes and adjustments. While they may seem uncomfortable at first, remember to stay focused on your goals. Keep pushing forward and trust that the universe has your back.

This month will be a rollercoaster for Virgos, but they will come out on top. They will have to adjust to new situations and perhaps let go of some old ones. But with a little focus and perseverance, they will succeed. Love and money may have their ups and downs, but Virgos should remember to keep their eye on the prize. Health will be a major concern, and it's important to take care of themselves both physically and mentally.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Month:

This month, Virgos will find themselves drawn to passion and romance. They will have some challenging moments with their partner, but it's nothing that can't be overcome with communication and a little effort. For single Virgos, new connections will be made, but they must remember to trust their intuition and take things slow.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Month:

Career-wise, Virgos may experience some unexpected changes and shifts. While this can be daunting, they should remember to remain focused and adaptable. Trust their instincts and don't be afraid to take calculated risks. Big opportunities will arise, and Virgos should be ready to seize them.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Month:

Financially, Virgos will have a rollercoaster month. Unexpected expenses may come up, but there will also be moments of abundance. It's important for Virgos to stay grounded and not get carried away with spending. Budgeting and prioritizing is key this month.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Month:

Health will be a major focus for Virgos this month. They should make sure to prioritize self-care and mental health practices. Taking a break and slowing down may be necessary, but it's important for Virgos to stay active and nourished. Remember to trust your gut and seek help when needed. Overall, this month will be challenging but rewarding for Virgos. Stay focused, adaptable, and don't forget to take care of yourself along the way.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

