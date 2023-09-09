Want to know your Chinese predictions for this week? Read your weekly horoscope for September 11 to 17, 2023

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008) Love: This week, Rats can anticipate a wave of abundance and potentially even new love entering their lives. It's an ideal time for those who have been conservative with their finances to consider investments or ventures that can potentially grow their wealth. For those seeking to strengthen romantic relationships, the Lucky Day in Love on September 13 encourages self-love and improvements in their living space, fostering a positive atmosphere for romance. Know your Chinese predictions for this week from September 4 to 10, 2023 September 11 to , 2023.

Friendship: In terms of friendships, September 12 is a noteworthy date. It suggests that Rats should reconnect with childhood friends, relishing shared memories and cherishing the bonds of their past.

Career: In the career arena, September 11 is a promising day for Rats. It's likely to bring forth creative ideas and inspiration that can lead to increased efficiency and productivity. However, Rats are advised to be cautious not to let others take advantage of their generosity.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 13

Friendship: September 12

Career: September 11

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

Love: For matters of the heart, September 11 marks a Lucky Day in Love for Oxen, emphasizing the importance of spending quality time with their partners to strengthen the bonds of trust and goodwill.

Friendship: In terms of friendships, September 15 is a noteworthy date. It suggests that Oxen who feel a sense of loneliness should consider online interactions to maintain social connections.

Career: In the realm of careers, September 17 offers a Lucky Day for Career, encouraging Oxen to maintain their composure when facing workplace frustrations and irritations.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 11

Friendship: September 15

Career: September 17

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

Love: The Lucky Day in Love falls on September 15, urging Tigers to strike a balance between their hearts and minds in their relationships, allowing their partners to showcase their creativity and surprise them.

Friendship: Some Tigers may find it necessary to reevaluate relationships that no longer serve their higher good, particularly if friends have been using their social or financial influence to undermine self-esteem.

Career: In the career arena, September 14 offers an opportunity to take a closer look at home or real estate investments, which could play a significant role in future career developments, especially for business owners or those aiming for societal advancement.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 15

Friendship: September 15

Career: September 14

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Love: The Lucky Day in Love on September 13 encourages Rabbits to be proactive in their relationships, taking steps to enhance their love lives. Serendipitous encounters may defy all odds and bring individuals closer together.

Friendship: In terms of friendships, social calendars are set to bring joy and laughter during the week. Engaging with friends who bring their children along can provide delightful moments. Rabbits should, however, guard against envy and comparisons with others.

Career: Regarding careers, September 11 offers a Lucky Day for Career, urging Rabbits to assess their home and real estate investments, as these may influence future career trajectories, particularly for those aspiring to higher societal positions.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 13

Friendship: September 12

Career: September 11

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Love: The Lucky Day in Love, occurring on September 12, offers Dragons the opportunity to spend extended quality time with their partners, deepening their relationships. Long days indoors with loved ones are in store.

Friendship: For friendships, September 11 encourages Dragons to socialize with friends at cafes, restaurants, or bars, with karaoke adding an extra layer of enjoyment.

Career: When it comes to careers, September 13 presents a promising Lucky Day for Career. It's an ideal time for Dragons to strategize their professional growth, envisioning their positions five years into the future. Staying impervious to negative influences and negative thinking from others is essential.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 12

Friendship: September 11

Career: September 13

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Love: The Lucky Day in Love on September 13 advises Snakes to trust their past experiences and avoid returning to unhealthy relationships. However, they should remain alert without becoming overly suspicious of new people entering their lives.

Friendship: In terms of friendships, September 14 suggests that most Snakes will forget their interactions and social activities during the week, especially if they enjoy drinking with friends or want to partake in recreational activities.

Career: Abundance is coming for Snakes in their career, as indicated by the Lucky Day for Career on September 15. However, Snakes are advised to remain clear-headed at work and continue putting in effort. Brushing up on technical skills or further education may yield significant benefits.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 13

Friendship: September 14

Career: September 15

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Love: The Lucky Day in Love on September 15 suggests that Horses will be fortunate in love if they travel with their significant other, experiencing memorable moments and deepening their bonds.

Friendship: Horses are encouraged not to force their friends to join them for social events during the week. Instead, they should accept invitations when extended, as they might find pleasant surprises awaiting them.

Career: While the week's work life may be mundane, Horses are advised to do their best and avoid trying to outdo others, as their efforts may not be immediately recognized. Better opportunities lie ahead in the future.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 15

Friendship: September 16

Career: September 17

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Love: In matters of the heart, Goats are entering a fertile phase of their lives, as indicated by the Lucky Day in Love on September 17. Some may consider using this energy for starting a family, while others may find it beneficial for manifestation rituals.

Friendship: Goats are advised not to divulge their secrets too readily to acquaintances during the week, especially if they have recently experienced significant life changes, such as promotions or engagements.

Career: Goats should be cautious about potential arguments or disagreements with coworkers during the week. Incorporating a breathing ritual into their daily lives can help them respond to challenges more mindfully.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 17

Friendship: September 17

Career: September 17

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Love: In matters of the heart, Monkeys may find themselves at a crossroads. It's essential for them to trust their inner guidance and not compare their relationships to those of others. Every relationship is unique.

Friendship: The week will be excellent for friendships, with some Monkeys potentially going on trips with their best mates or exploring new social spots together.

Career: Monkeys should pay careful attention to the details of projects that come their way during the week. While the experience may be challenging, their hard work will eventually pay off in a few weeks.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 12

Friendship: September 13

Career: September 17

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Love: In matters of the heart, Roosters are encouraged to trust their past experiences and lessons learned. If an ex-partner attempts to reenter their lives, Roosters should exercise caution and consider their past experiences.

Friendship: Roosters can look forward to joy and blessings from friends and their spiritual communities during the week. Volunteering for charitable projects or local initiatives may lead to comradeship and shared blessings.

Career: Roosters are advised to be firm and decisive in their work life during the week. This phase of life brings opportunities, but they must recognize and uphold their worth, avoiding situations where their value may be undermined.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 13

Friendship: September 14

Career: September 14

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Love: The week's love life for Dogs may resemble a novel, filled with romance and excitement. Those studying with their significant others may find luck in their joint academic endeavours.

Friendship: For some Dogs, it may be a time of introspection regarding their friendships. They are advised not to judge friends too harshly for changes in their availability, as circumstances evolve.

Career: Dogs should take time during the week to reflect on their career direction. Are they content with their current positions, or do they seek more from life? Examining strategies for positive change is crucial.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 14

Friendship: September 12

Career: September 11

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Love: This week may bring emotional experiences and healing for Pigs. It's essential not to shy away from addressing past wounds and feelings, as confronting them can lead to ultimate healing and relief.

Friendship: Friends can be a significant source of support for Pigs during the week. Seeking guidance and connecting with people and resources, especially in the realm of mental health, can prove beneficial.

Career: The career front holds abundant opportunities for Pigs during the week. Staying confident and assertive while conducting business is crucial, ensuring they receive the recognition and rewards they deserve.

Lucky Days:

Love: September 12

Friendship: September 13

Career: September 16