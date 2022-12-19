Weekly Career Horoscope forDecember 19-25, '22: New assignments coming this week

Aries: Consider your current approach to juggling work and personal life this week. If you've taken on too much, you may be getting stressed out. Conquering your entire list of tasks might prove to be a formidable obstacle. The end consequence might be that you feel like you have no time for fun. You may utilise this week to start getting into a better habit or schedule, rather than staying on this road.

Taurus: Stop worrying and start using your managerial talents to their full potential. This week, be open to suggestions from employees below you in order to breathe new life into ongoing initiatives. In this case, everyone would greatly benefit from your achievement. The success of the team as a whole will depend on your ability to take a back seat and let the bright ideas of others shine.

Gemini: This week, you may realise that you thrive while working with others. You'll be able to articulate your ideas brilliantly. Your lucidity of thought and quickness of wit will shine through. The people you're pitching to can serve as a beta tester for your creative proposals. Others may value and respect your originality more if you speak up. Your future contributions may be increasingly valued.

Cancer: This week, you could feel a little off-kilter. Arguments may emerge in the workplace through casual talk. If a conversation is getting too heated, it's probably not a good idea to keep it going by insisting on your point of view. You need to readjust your priorities, set healthy limits in your professional life, and take charge of your financial situation.

Leo: Now is the moment to put your creative abilities to good use by taking on a new project. You should put yourself out there at work this week and take on some challenging tasks, as your performance will improve as a result. Alliance with others who share your goals is essential at this time. As you progress, you'll see that their advice is valuable.

Virgo: The results of your efforts are becoming apparent. Maybe you're in the midst of changing careers right now. It's possible that there are contractual obligations that must be met first. In the meanwhile, you may have to put your social life on wait while you focus on making this transition as smooth as possible. However, don't let it deter you. You've made a good decision.

Libra: This week, don't rush towards making any purchases. It's tempting to leap headfirst into an intriguing new concept, but you should probably take some time to reflect beforehand. You should hold off on making any major decisions until you've given it some time to see whether you can figure out how to talk about what you want. Hold these possibilities in the back of your mind until then.

Scorpio: If you're looking to climb the corporate ladder, this week may be your best chance. If you want to succeed, you need to get a head start and do a thorough job of planning. Start looking for your dream job openings and sending out applications right now since you will definitely hear back from hiring managers. In addition, this is an ideal time for switching gears.

Sagittarius: You may need to adopt a more optimistic approach to work if you want to see progress from your team members. It's in your best interest to pay attention, foster creative thinking, and offer helpful criticism. Give them some independence while yet rewarding outstanding conduct. You might easily accomplish your weekly goals and boost morale in the office by doing this.

Capricorn: Consider how you come across to potential employers. There might be a discrepancy between your own professional self-perception and that of others. You could get some unexpected criticism on your competence this week through personal referrals. In spite of the discomfort, it's important to attempt to see yourself as another person does and take feedback constructively.

Aquarius: This week, advancement possibilities will present themselves at work. To succeed professionally, you need a strong sense of integrity and the capacity to remain calm under pressure. You have the abilities to do the work that your company needs done. Long-term, you can anticipate a rise in your professional fortunes that will make you happy and satisfied.

Pisces: This week, reflect on what is most important to you in your working arrangements. You may feel as though the steadiness of your obligations and connections may shift in a moment. Maybe it's best not to attempt to exert too much influence on the outcome and just let things play out as they may. Giving in to a shift in your obligations might lead to a more satisfying outcome.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

