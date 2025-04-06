Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts an auspicious week for businessmen

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your emotions under control Catch up with happy personal moments this week. Overcome the challenges with confidence at work. Handle wealth smartly. Keep your health in good shape. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: You may develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues.

Your relationship is free from turbulence. Handle professional challenges to give the best outcome. Pay attention to the health and prosperity will be there.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Being sincere in the relationship can have positive effects. You may require spending more time with the lover. Ensure you do not hurt the lover through words. Some love affairs demand more communication. Females who find the love affair toxic may also prefer coming out of it in the second part of the week. Those who are traveling should connect over the phone to express their feelings. This is also a good time to conceive and married natives can think about starting a new family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your attitude is crucial at work. Ensure you do not deviate from ethics. Minor hiccups will be there at office meetings but your commitment will help you overcome them. Consider being innovative at team meetings. Do not be apprehensive in giving opinions and some ‘out-of-the-box’ suggestions can be really worthy. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Businessmen can consider this week as auspicious to launch ventures and expand their business to foreign destinations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in as the week progresses. You may sell or buy a property. You may also consider investing in the stock market. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth. Those who have a plan for a foreign vacation can book both flights and hotels.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop viral fever, sore throat, or digestion issues. Children may develop skin infections or oral health issues. There can also be pain in joints and sleep-related issues that need medical attention. Some females will require medical attention for vision-related issues in the first part of the week. Pregnant females must also avoid lifting objects.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

