Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 27- September 2, 2023 predicts a stable future

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, taking the Universe by Storm

This week, the universe is putting Aquarians on notice. You are ready to take the world by storm. Embrace your unique vision, and take charge of your life with a newfound sense of purpose.

Aquarians, the stars are aligning in your favor this week. Your natural sense of curiosity and adventure are being stoked by a cosmic wind, propelling you forward on your path towards greatness. Embrace this opportunity to take charge of your life, and don't let anything hold you back. This week is all about pursuing your passions, connecting with others, and experiencing life to the fullest.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

The stars are smiling on Aquarians in matters of the heart this week. Whether you're single or coupled, the universe is encouraging you to explore your emotional depths and connect with your loved ones on a deeper level. This week is all about exploring the depths of your relationships, expressing your feelings openly and honestly, and strengthening your bonds with the people who matter most.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

If you've been feeling stagnant in your career, this week is the perfect time to shake things up. The universe is encouraging you to take bold risks and explore new horizons. Whether it's starting a new project, taking on a leadership role, or branching out into a new industry, the opportunities are endless. Don't be afraid to take a chance on yourself and your abilities.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Money matters may have been on your mind lately, and this week the universe is giving you a cosmic push to take charge of your financial future. Whether it's taking steps to pay off debt, exploring new investment opportunities, or simply reevaluating your budget, this week is all about taking control of your finances and building a more stable future.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Aquarians are feeling empowered and invigorated in matters of health this week. Whether it's trying a new fitness routine, making healthier food choices, or exploring alternative healing methods, this week is all about embracing your health and wellness journey. Listen to your body and your intuition, and don't be afraid to take bold steps towards a healthier, more vibrant you.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

